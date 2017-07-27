International buyers are changing the real estate market in D.C.

International buyers are driving up the Real Estate market in D.C. (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Have you ever thought of picking up and moving to a foreign country? It's a common dream and many international people are moving to D.C.

"More buyers have decided to purchase a home in the Washington, D.C. area compared to years ago," says Terring Wang, Realtor at Terring Wang Homes. Most of the buyers are coming from Canada, China, and India. Increased interest means it's a great time to sell. "It's driving prices up and creating more opportunity for people that want to sell and get top dollar," says Chong Yi of Caliber Home Loans.

The housing market may be volatile elsewhere, but the D.C. area tends to stay stable thanks to government jobs, says Josh Greene of Eastern Title and Settlement. "People are constantly coming in; buying renting, converting." Administrations may change, but the need to live and work in D.C. stays the same.





This article is sponsored by The Real Deal in Real Estate

For more real estate tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter!

© 2017 WUSA-TV