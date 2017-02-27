WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Healthy eating habits start at a young age and getting kids involved can make a huge difference. A program in Loudoun County called the "Junior Chefs Academy" at the Willowsford Farm helps bring a unique farm-to-table experience for the family.

During the program, the young chefs start out in the farm, bringing in fresh fruits and veggies. Next, the chefs take part in a demonstration in the kitchen.

Bonnie Moore is the Culinary Director of the Willowsford Farm, she creates the recipes and helps the kids get started. Bonnie shares her secrets for inspiring kids to join adults in the kitchen to make healthy meals:

- Take them to a farm . There are numerous farm tours in the suburbs throughout the DMV. Willowsford Farm is open to the public the first Sunday of every month beginning in April. Let them see how produce grows.

- Plant a garden. It doesn’t have to be large but you can plant a few things—lettuces, herbs, carrots, broccoli. Let the kids water and care for the garden and use the produce in the kitchen.

- Pick age appropriate recipes. Work your way through very simple recipes to start out. There are many junior cookbooks you can purchase. Young children are good with dough and breads where they can get involved with their hands without danger. Breads, homemade pizza, cookies, can all be easy items for young children.

- Avoid heat and sharp objects with young children (5-8). You’ll need to help with the cutting and baking/cooking activities. However, older children can be taught simple and safe knife skills and how to work with the oven and stove. Just make sure you supervise closely and everything is in a disciplined, controlled environment. It will take time and practice to become adept at using knives and working around heat. Learn knife skills yourself before you teach your kids.

- Teach kids that setting the table, serving and cleaning up is all part of it. There may be things (washing pots) that are too difficult for young kids but older kids should be taught to do the whole thing—cook the meal, set the table, serve the food, clear the table and cleanup. It’s all part of cooking and it will make them more conscientious about keeping the kitchen clean while they cook.

- Be comfortable and have fun! The goal is to get kids comfortable in the kitchen and really make it fun. It’s a huge sense of accomplishment when you’ve been able to cook and serve a meal.

Contributed by Bonnie Moore, Culinary Director at Willowsford Farm

(© 2017 WUSA)