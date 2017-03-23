Inova Family Health

INOVA HEALTH SYSTEM

Inova is a global leader in personalized health, which leverages precision medicine to predict, prevent and treat disease, enabling individuals to live longer, healthier lives. At Inova, we serve more than two million people each year from throughout the Washington, DC, metro area and beyond.

We are shaping the future of health through our integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes. Our commitment to health and wellness is further reflected in our sustainable practices. Inova is home to world-class researchers, expert medical specialists and renowned scientists, who are driving innovation to improve patient care, prevent disease and promote wellness.

Inova's five hospitals include more than 1,700 licensed beds and 16,000 employees. Inova encompasses the full array of health services, including the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit. Inova is also home to nationally and internationally recognized Inova Heart and Vascular Institute (IHVI), Inova Schar Cancer Institute, Inova Translational Medicine Institute (ITMI) focused on genomics research, Inova Neuroscience Institute and Inova Children’s Hospital.

Inova's mission is to improve the health of the diverse community it serves through excellence in patient care, education and research.

Inova's service promise is that we seek every opportunity to meet the unique needs of each person we are privileged to serve – every time, every touch.

© 2017 WUSA-TV