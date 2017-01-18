4th of July breakfast pancakes, selective focus (Photo: vm2002)

DC is about to be grid locked for the next 4 days, so instead of stressing about missing your favorite meal of the week (brunch, duh!) we have a bunch of delicious recipes perfect for at home brunching! Grab the American flag PJ's and settle in.

RECIPES:

Easy diabetic-friendly muffins: http://on.wusa9.com/2e1ZTlb

Decadent stuffed French Toast: http://on.wusa9.com/2f9ZpJE

The perfect cinnamon buns: http://on.wusa9.com/2iuduX2

Cheesy skillet shrimp & grits: http://on.wusa9.com/2jztAxM

Quick cinnamon flavored waffles (Markette's favorite!): http://on.wusa9.com/2bC8r3R

Protein packed chia-pudding: http://on.wusa9.com/2bVGn99

Lyonnaise steak salad: http://on.wusa9.com/2bDuENl

