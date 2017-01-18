DC is about to be grid locked for the next 4 days, so instead of stressing about missing your favorite meal of the week (brunch, duh!) we have a bunch of delicious recipes perfect for at home brunching! Grab the American flag PJ's and settle in.
RECIPES:
Easy diabetic-friendly muffins: http://on.wusa9.com/2e1ZTlb
Decadent stuffed French Toast: http://on.wusa9.com/2f9ZpJE
The perfect cinnamon buns: http://on.wusa9.com/2iuduX2
Cheesy skillet shrimp & grits: http://on.wusa9.com/2jztAxM
Quick cinnamon flavored waffles (Markette's favorite!): http://on.wusa9.com/2bC8r3R
Protein packed chia-pudding: http://on.wusa9.com/2bVGn99
Lyonnaise steak salad: http://on.wusa9.com/2bDuENl
