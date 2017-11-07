WUSA
Classic Spanish seafood recipe

Sarah Cammarata, WUSA 1:16 PM. EST November 07, 2017

Estadio, on bustling 14th street in Logan Circle, has one of the hottest Spanish menus in DC -- featuring delicious tapas and cocktails.

 

 

Executive Chef Rufino Bautista, shares one of the award-winning restaurant's most popular dishes -- grilled octopus! Octopus, or "pulpo" is a classic Spanish ingredient, but Chef Bautista adds his own twist. 


Grilled Octopus with Cannellini Bean Salad & Piquillo Emulsion

Octopus Marinade

Ingredients 

  • 2.5 lbs of octopus
  • 1 cup of olive oil
  • 1/8 of cup of thyme
  • 1/8 of cup rosemary
  • 1/4 tablespoon of lemon zest
  • 1/4 tablespoon of orange zest
  • 1/8 of cup of Spanish smoked paprika
  • 1 cloves of garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Start with 2.5 lb. of fresh octopus and cook octopus in pot of salted water for 2-2.5 hours over low heat.

2. Marinate (recipe below) for a couple hours.

3. Grill over fire for approx. 3 minutes to give the octopus some nice char.

4. Serve alongside cannellini bean salad and a piquillo emulsion.

Cannellini Bean Salad 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb of cannellini beams
  • 1/2 cup of celery, chopped
  • 1/2 cup of piquillo peppers, diced
  • 1/4 cup of red onions
  • 1/8 of cup of parsley, chopped
  • 1/8 of cup of olive oil
  • 1/16 of cup of sherry vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Toss all ingredients together.

Piquillo Emulsion

Ingredients 

  • 1/2 cup of piquillo peppers
  • 1/4 clove of garlic
  • 1/2 tablespoon of sherry vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil

Directions:

1. Mix first four ingredients in blender adding olive oil slowly to achieve a creamy emulsion.

