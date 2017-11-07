Classic Spanish seafood recipe

Estadio, on bustling 14th street in Logan Circle, has one of the hottest Spanish menus in DC -- featuring delicious tapas and cocktails.

Executive Chef Rufino Bautista, shares one of the award-winning restaurant's most popular dishes -- grilled octopus! Octopus, or "pulpo" is a classic Spanish ingredient, but Chef Bautista adds his own twist.





Grilled Octopus with Cannellini Bean Salad & Piquillo Emulsion

Octopus Marinade

Ingredients

2.5 lbs of octopus

1 cup of olive oil

1/8 of cup of thyme

1/8 of cup rosemary

1/4 tablespoon of lemon zest

1/4 tablespoon of orange zest

1/8 of cup of Spanish smoked paprika

1 cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Start with 2.5 lb. of fresh octopus and cook octopus in pot of salted water for 2-2.5 hours over low heat.

2. Marinate (recipe below) for a couple hours.

3. Grill over fire for approx. 3 minutes to give the octopus some nice char.

4. Serve alongside cannellini bean salad and a piquillo emulsion.

Cannellini Bean Salad

Ingredients

1/2 lb of cannellini beams

1/2 cup of celery, chopped

1/2 cup of piquillo peppers, diced

1/4 cup of red onions

1/8 of cup of parsley, chopped

1/8 of cup of olive oil

1/16 of cup of sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Toss all ingredients together.

Piquillo Emulsion

Ingredients

1/2 cup of piquillo peppers

1/4 clove of garlic

1/2 tablespoon of sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup of olive oil

Directions:

1. Mix first four ingredients in blender adding olive oil slowly to achieve a creamy emulsion.

