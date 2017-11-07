Classic Spanish seafood recipe

Estadio, on bustling 14th street in Logan Circle, has one of the hottest Spanish menus in DC -- featuring delicious tapas and cocktails.
Executive Chef Rufino Bautista, shares one of the award-winning restaurant's most popular dishes -- grilled octopus! Octopus, or "pulpo" is a classic Spanish ingredient, but Chef Bautista adds his own twist.
Grilled Octopus with Cannellini Bean Salad & Piquillo Emulsion
Octopus Marinade
Ingredients
- 2.5 lbs of octopus
- 1 cup of olive oil
- 1/8 of cup of thyme
- 1/8 of cup rosemary
- 1/4 tablespoon of lemon zest
- 1/4 tablespoon of orange zest
- 1/8 of cup of Spanish smoked paprika
- 1 cloves of garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Start with 2.5 lb. of fresh octopus and cook octopus in pot of salted water for 2-2.5 hours over low heat.
2. Marinate (recipe below) for a couple hours.
3. Grill over fire for approx. 3 minutes to give the octopus some nice char.
4. Serve alongside cannellini bean salad and a piquillo emulsion.
Cannellini Bean Salad
Ingredients
- 1/2 lb of cannellini beams
- 1/2 cup of celery, chopped
- 1/2 cup of piquillo peppers, diced
- 1/4 cup of red onions
- 1/8 of cup of parsley, chopped
- 1/8 of cup of olive oil
- 1/16 of cup of sherry vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Toss all ingredients together.
Piquillo Emulsion
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of piquillo peppers
- 1/4 clove of garlic
- 1/2 tablespoon of sherry vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
Directions:
1. Mix first four ingredients in blender adding olive oil slowly to achieve a creamy emulsion.
