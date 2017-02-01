Hyattsville local stars in new CBS comedy

(Photo: Wheeler, Blair)

It's the classic tale of old vs new in the new CBS comedy Superior Donuts. Legendary actor Judd Hirsch plays Arthur, a donut shop owner in Chicago whose business is struggling and Hyattsville local, Jermaine Fowler, plays Franco the wise cracking millennial who helps breathe some life into the shop along with bringing it into the 21st century.

Chris Leary chatted with Hirsch and Fowler on Great Day Washington, here's an excerpt of Jermaine reminiscing on his Hyattsville days:

Jermaine: "DC! DC! Morning Protestors"

Chris: "Jermaine, what school in Hyattsville did you go to?"

Jermaine: "Man I went to Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland."

Chris: "Nice, and that's where you got all the information and talent you needed to get you where you are today."

Jermaine: "Being bad, yeah that's where I learned to steal bikes." [Laughs]

Chris: [Laughs] "Andre Lee is a friend of yours and you still spend some time with him here don't ya?"

Jermaine: "Yeah sometimes, I go back to the school, and hang out with the kids and stuff, and talk to Mr. Lee, that's my old TV production teacher."

For the full interview head to Great Day Washington's homepage. And to catch the show the special premiere airs on Thursday, February 2nd at 8:30pm after the Big Bang Theory. The show will regularly air on Mondays at 9pm.

