Enter here to win a wedding in a week!

Weddings can be expensive, so let Great Day Washington help!

WUSA9 has partnered with The Wedding Experience to give away a Wedding in a Week.

One lucky couple will receive a fully paid for wedding including wedding planner, flowers, cake, dress, tux, venue, honeymoon and more with a grand prize value of over $30,000!

The wedding will be broadcast live on WUSA9 on Great Day Washington at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 26 from the Madison Washington DC Hotel.

But the fun will start with WUSA9 viewers, as they will get to vote on the winning couple from four finalists.

The couple will then embark on a one week whirlwind planning of their special day where again WUSA9 viewers will get to help!

Beginning Monday, January 22, the dress, tux, flowers, cake and even the first song will all be determined by viewer votes.

Enter our Wedding in a Week contest today!

Deadline to enter is January 10 and four finalists will be announced on Friday, January 12 live on Great Day Washington.

Just for entering you will get 2 FREE tickets to one of two Wedding Experience shows -- January 14 at Washington Convention Center or January 21 at Eagle Bank Arena.

