How to treat Osteoporosis

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Osteoporosis causes 8.9 million fractures annually according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. Luckily there are ways to detect and treat it.

"Osteoporosis is a very common disease that's essentially a decrease in the strength of bone," says Dr. Rachel Kaiser of Arise Infusion Therapy Services. "Patients with Osteoporosis are at risk of a fracture from what seems to be a very minor trauma." Recovering from fractures may take a while, but that's only the short term effect of the disease. "In the long term people can have height loss, chronic pain, stooped posture, and disability."

People often don’t know they have Osteoporosis until they experience a fracture, but there are risk factors to consider. If you’re a woman over the age of 65 or a man over 70, you’re at a higher risk of developing the disease. If you have a family history of hip fractures or have broken any bones in the past, your risk is also increased.

In order to indisputably determine if you have Osteoporosis, a bone density test is used. Luckily this is a treatable disease. With early diagnosis and appropriate medical management, fractures can be prevented. Nutrition and exercise are essential parts to this management. Diets rich in calcium and vitamin D can improve bone density, as can walking for 30 minutes a few times per week. Medicines that slow down bone loss can also be administered. With this combination of treatment, it's possible to live a healthy, active life with Osteoporosis.





