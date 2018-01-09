How to avoid getting sick this winter

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Is everyone in your office coughing or sneezing? Don't think a cold is inevitable this season. There are simple steps you can take to boost your immunity.
- Get your vitamin D. You may be chugging orange juice to load up on vitamin C, but most people become deficient in vitamin D in the winter. Since its main source is sunlight, it's hard to load up on it in the winter. Research has shown vitamin D helps the production of T-cells that are responsible for killing harmful viruses and bacteria. Get your fix while the sun's hiding with salmon, eggs, mushrooms, and certain types of cereals and oatmeal.
- Don't skip the workout. It's hard to stay motivated in the winter, but exercise can aid in the prevention of sickness, or decrease the severity of symptoms. Working out helps increase circulation, thereby distributing the immune system's white blood cells.
- Get your zzz's. The suggestion to get 8 hours of sleep each night has been advised forever for a reason. Sleep is the body's way to recharge itself. When you're overly tired, your immune system has a harder time warding off illness.
- Go to the chiropractor. Chiropractic adjustments have been shown to aid the immune system. If you start to feel symptoms coming on, book an appointment with your local chiropractor.
