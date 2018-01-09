How to avoid getting sick this winter

Get your vitamin D. You may be chugging orange juice to load up on vitamin C, but most people become deficient in vitamin D in the winter. Since its main source is sunlight, it's hard to load up on it in the winter. Research has shown vitamin D helps the production of T-cells that are responsible for killing harmful viruses and bacteria. Get your fix while the sun's hiding with salmon, eggs, mushrooms, and certain types of cereals and oatmeal.