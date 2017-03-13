hot chocolate (Photo: Norasit Kaewsai, Copyright(c) by NorGal. NorasitGallery since 2006.)

Hot cocoa is a wintertime staple and always hits the spot whenever it's prepared. Most people settle for the store-bought hot chocolate mix but this recipe for homemade hot cocoa will take your hot chocolate up a few notches. This homemade Martha Stewart version is delicious and natural--containing only cocoa, sugar, and salt -- enjoy!

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups sugar

2 1/4 cups cocoa 1 tablespoon table salt Whole milk for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine sugar, cocoa, and salt, and whisk to combine well. Store the mixture in an airtight container. For individual servings, pour 1 cup whole milk into a microwave-safe mug, and microwave on high just until hot. Add 2 tablespoons of cocoa mix, and stir to dissolve. For a larger batch of cocoa, warm the milk in a saucepan set over medium-low heat, taking care not to let the milk boil; as it warms, stir in 2 tablespoons of mix for each cup of milk.

