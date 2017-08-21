Hearty cavatelli pasta with lamb bolognese ragu recipe

Satisfy your whole family with a warm Italian-style dish that smells almost too good to be true! Thanks to Old Town Alexandria's Vermilion Restaurant for the recipe.

Ragu ingredients:

2 onions, minced

2 celery stalks, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1.5 lbs ground wine

1 pint chicken stock

1 quart tomato chopped

Directions:

1. Sweat vegetables in a small amount of olive oil until completely soft, 30 to 40 minutes.

2. Add meat and continue to cook until the meat no longer is raw, stirring from time to time to avoid large clumps.

3. Add wine and let reduce.

4. Add stock, tomato sauce and rosemary and let simmer for 3 to 4 hours. Be careful not to scorch the pot by stirring from time to time. Any fat that rises to the top be sure to skim away with a ladle and discard.

Cavatelli pasta ingredients:

1lb cavatelli pasta

½ whole butter

¼ chili flake (optional)

½ chiffonade

½ chopped

To ragu. 2. Stir in the butter until it is incorporated and the pasta has a nice glaze to it. 3. Just before serving add the herbs and the parmesan.

