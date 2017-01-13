Heart healthy Mediterranean Lobster salad recipe

Lobster salad (Photo: -lvinst-)

The Mediterranean diet is popular for its health benefits and delicious flavors. Here's a simple dish that pops with spicy flavors and is rich in healthy proteins.

Chilled Lobster Salad with Citrus Labneh

Citrus Labneh

Ingredients

4 tablespoons Parsley, Rough Chopped

2 tablespoons Cilantro, Rough Chopped

1 tablespoon Mint, Rough Chopped

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 each Lemon, Zested and Juiced

1 teaspoon Bahia Spice(Or Pink Peppercorn)

1 Pinch Cinnamon

1 Cup Labneh or Greek Yogurt

Procedure

Combine everything, except for the yogurt, in a blender and blend until smooth. Then pour in the Labneh/Yogurt and mix well. Taste and add salt as desired. Save a few leaves of each herb for garnish of the final recipe. Reserve the Citrus Labneh for use in the recipe below.

For the Chilled Lobster Salad

Ingredients

.5 Bulb Fennel

To taste Citrus Labneh [see above]

1 each Lobster, cooked, de-shelled, sliced into 1-inch chunks

To taste Salt

.5 each Lemon, juice of

2 tablespoons Olive oil

To taste Bahia Spice Mix*

.25 each Avocado, sliced

1 each Finger lime, or any citrus

2-3 each Kumquats, sliced in half

To taste Herb leaves [reserved from recipe above]

Procedure

Coat the bulb of Fennel lightly in olive oil and Bahia Spice. Char on the grill quickly. Cool and slice as thin as possible. Spoon some of the citrus Labneh onto a plate. Toss the lobster in salt, lemon juice, olive oil and *Bahia Spice and place on top of the Labneh. Garnish with avocado, sliced fennel, kumquats, finger limes/citrus segments, and fresh herbs.

*If you don’t have Bahia Spice Mix, you can substitute pink peppercorn with orange zest.

Chilled Lobster Salad with Bahia Spice, Charred Baby Fennel, Kumquats, Finger Limes, Avocado and Citrus Labneh recipe courtesy of Brandon Shaprio, Executive Chef, Wildwood Kitchen [Bethesda, MD]

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter for our daily recipes, health hacks, fashion, fitness & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)