Heart Healthy Mediterranean grilled shrimp recipe

Today’s light Mediterranean Grilled Shrimp recipe comes from Chef Manny Acuna of BRIO Tuscan Grille. This tasty Mediterranean dish is a great, heart-healthy option this week! Here’s what you’ll need:

Olive Oil Spray

3 oz. Broccoli, blanched

1 oz. Asparagus, blanched, bias cut 1.5”

1 oz. Grape Tomatoes, halved

3 oz. Farro

3 oz. Orzo

1 oz. Bercy

½ Tbsp. Feta

¼ tsp Salt and Pepper Mix

1 oz. Spinach

½ oz. Pesto Vinaigrette

5 ea. Shrimp, 16/20, marinated

½ Tbsp. Feta on top

½ oz. Pesto Vinaigrette

Directions:

Heat a non-stick sauté pan, spray with olive oil spray. Add broccoli and asparagus, sauté. Add tomatoes, sauté. Add farro, orzo, bercy and feta, heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Add spinach and pesto vin, sauté to lightly wilt spinach. Remove from heat. Place shrimp on grill to cook. Place orzo in the center of a rectangular plate. Top with shrimp. Garnish with feta and pesto vinaigrette.

You can watch a demonstration of this recipe here: http://www.wusa9.com/entertainment/television/programs/great-day-washington/heart-healthymediterranean-cuisine-/395823707

If you make this dish and love it as much as we did, send us a picture of your meal on Instagram or Twitter @greatdaywash.

