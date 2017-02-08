Chef Christ Lanydrek of SoBe Restaurant and Lounge taught us today how to make this tasty catfish dish with roasted corn and okra. This is a great recipe for anyone with a heart healthy mindset, and a soul food craving.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or frozen sliced Okra

1 3/4 cups fresh Corn Kernels

1 medium Red Onion, diced

2 tsp.+1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. + 3/4 tsp. Cajun or Creole seasoning, divided

1 lb. Catfish Fillets, patted dry and cut into 4 portions

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine okra, corn, onion, 2 teaspoons of oil, 3/4 teaspoon of Cajun (or Creole) seasoning in a large bowl. Spread the vegetable mixture out on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring twice, until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, sprinkle both sides of Catfish with the remaining Tablespoon of seasoning. Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium, add the fish and cook until just cooked through and starting to brown, about 4 minutes per side. Serve with the roasted vegetables.

