WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- February is known as American Heart Month, but there is nothing to love about the latest heart disease statistics.

According to the American Heart Association's 2017 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update, the number of adults dealing with heart failure peaked at 6.5 million people between 2011 and 2014. That is up from the previous numbers of 5.7 million between 2009 and 2012.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the number one health killer in the United States, and events like the 69th annual "An Affair of the Heart Luncheon and Fashion Show" at the Marriott Wardman Park help to raise much needed money for awareness and research to help combat heart disease.

"It is a fashion show with Hobbs and Bloomingdales, and a beautiful luncheon provided by the Marriott Wardman Park here. There are also wonderful door prizes that you can win here just by coming, and wonderful prizes and trips that you can win by making a donation today," says Nell Shapiro, Co-Chair of An Affair of the Heart.

An Affair of the Heart is one of the longest running, and largest fundraisers in the DC area. The DC Division of the American Heart Association is hosting the February 6th event. Prizes are donated by local businesses around the DC area. The AHA is also pushing for everyone to learn hands-only CPR, the organization is offering free lessons at the event.

The AHA's "Life's Simple 7" are lifesaving reminders to help avoid heart disease:

No Smoking

Stay physically active

Eat a healthy diet

Maintain a healthy body weight

Control your cholesterol

Monitor your blood pressure

Monitor your blood sugar

All month long WUSA9 is hosting a series of events aimed to raise awareness about heart disease. Our #HeartLove initiative is starting with free heart health screenings at Inova Urgent Care on February 8th from 4-8pm.

February 15th, our #HeartLove initiative continues with a Heart Health Fair at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Hyattsville, Md. from 4-8pm. All events are free.

