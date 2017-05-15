Healthy summer dish: Peruvian ceviche

Summertime means fresh fish and fresher ingredients! Food Network star Emilia Cirker showed us the easiest and most delicious way to add a little Peruvian flavor to this impressive dish!
PERUVIAN CEVICHE
STEP 1: FISH
6 oz of white fish cut into cubes
*Mahi mahi, grouper, halibut, escolar
½ t salt
Make friends with the fish counter and ask them for the freshest, highest quality white fish you can find in your budget
After cutting your fish into cubes, save the odd sized scraps
Dust the fish with salt, place in glass bowl, set in fridge
STEP 2: PREPARE GARNISHES
1 Sweet potato – peeled and boiled
Cut into 1/2” round disks, set in fridge
1 small red onion – thinly sliced
Place in bowl of water, set in fridge
1 celery – thinly sliced
Place in bowl of water, set in fridge
2 sprigs Cilantro
STEP 2: LECHE DE TIGRE
1/2 cup fresh lime juice (key limes if possible)
1 garlic clove
1 knob ginger (same size as garlic)
1/2 t pepper (aji Amarillo, jalapeno or habanero) remove seeds
1 green onion stem (only the green part)
1 T olive oil
1 T fish (use scraps from above)
pinch salt
Combine ingredients in blender and puree until smooth
STEP 5: PREPARE CEVICHE
Add leche de tigre to fish chunks and mix gently to coat
Remove 1 slice of sweet potato and cut into chunks, add to fish mixture
Remove 1 T celery and add to fish mixture
Remove 1 T of red onion and add to fish mixture
Allow to marinate for at least 20m in fridge
Garnish with cilantro leaves, 2 sweet potato slices, a few red onion slices and corn nuts!
