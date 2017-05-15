Healthy summer dish: Peruvian ceviche

Ceviche with Lime (Photo: Cameron Whitman, (c) Cameron Whitman)

Summertime means fresh fish and fresher ingredients! Food Network star Emilia Cirker showed us the easiest and most delicious way to add a little Peruvian flavor to this impressive dish!

PERUVIAN CEVICHE

STEP 1: FISH

6 oz of white fish cut into cubes

*Mahi mahi, grouper, halibut, escolar

½ t salt

Make friends with the fish counter and ask them for the freshest, highest quality white fish you can find in your budget

After cutting your fish into cubes, save the odd sized scraps

Dust the fish with salt, place in glass bowl, set in fridge

STEP 2: PREPARE GARNISHES

1 Sweet potato – peeled and boiled

Cut into 1/2” round disks, set in fridge

1 small red onion – thinly sliced

Place in bowl of water, set in fridge

1 celery – thinly sliced

Place in bowl of water, set in fridge

2 sprigs Cilantro

STEP 2: LECHE DE TIGRE

1/2 cup fresh lime juice (key limes if possible)

1 garlic clove

1 knob ginger (same size as garlic)

1/2 t pepper (aji Amarillo, jalapeno or habanero) remove seeds

1 green onion stem (only the green part)

1 T olive oil

1 T fish (use scraps from above)

pinch salt

Combine ingredients in blender and puree until smooth

STEP 5: PREPARE CEVICHE

Add leche de tigre to fish chunks and mix gently to coat

Remove 1 slice of sweet potato and cut into chunks, add to fish mixture

Remove 1 T celery and add to fish mixture

Remove 1 T of red onion and add to fish mixture

Allow to marinate for at least 20m in fridge

Garnish with cilantro leaves, 2 sweet potato slices, a few red onion slices and corn nuts!

