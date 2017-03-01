Peanut-butter banana smoothie on rustic wood with scattered ingredients (Photo: jenifoto)

It’s National Peanut Butter day! To celebrate, we asked our digital guru Madeline Cuddihy for her favorite peanut butter smoothie. This smoothie isn’t just refreshing, it’s filling AND won’t break your diet. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 tbs. peanut butter

1 banana (frozen)

1 chocolate protein shake

½ tbs. of shredded coconut, unsweetened (optional)

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients together. The frozen banana will replace the ice, but feel free to add ice/water according to your preferred consistency.

Make this tasty treat to celebrate National Peanut Butter day, or as a quick breakfast for any morning on the go. And be sure to send us your favorite peanut butter recipe @Greatdaywash!

