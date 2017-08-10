Healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Health options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Ever hear that abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym? The key to a healthy lifestyle is nutrition. Whether you're trying to get that 6-pack or decrease your sugar levels, these recipes from Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC will get you on the right path.

BREAKFAST

Cereal is not filling and has a lot of extra sugar. This combination of avocado and eggs is high in protein and healthy fats that will keep you satisfied until lunch.

Baked Avocado with Egg (2 servings)

Ingredients

1 Avocado

2 Eggs

salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit.

Scoop out approx. 2 Tbsp of avocado in each half. Place in baking pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

Crack 1 egg in each avocado half.

Bake for 15-20 minutes (until egg is set).

Sprinkle with a dash of salt and pepper and enjoy!

LUNCH

Forget that deli sandwich that's mostly bread. Those empty carbs will have you crashing by 3 p.m. This simple wrap is full of nutrients to get you through the end of your work day.

Collard Green Wraps

Ingredients

2 collard green leaves

Sliced vegetables of your choice (carrots, cucumber, asparagus, peppers, etc)

Shredded rotisserie chicken (or protein of your choice)

Store-bought hummus of your choice

Instructions

Clean and dry leaves completely. Remove the stalk up to the green leafy part. Then trim the stems so they're the same thickness as the rest of the leaf, and easier to fold.

Place the 2 leaves flat and overlapping about halfway so the stalks are at the opposite ends.

Spread the hummus across leaves; leaving a border so it doesn't ooze out.

Top with the veggies and meat.

Wrap like a burrito, cut in half, enjoy!

DINNER

End your day with a delicious meal that takes away the pressures of the day. For this recipe you can use any color bell pepper of your choice. They're all filled with Vitamin C; which helps decrease stress levels and keeps your immune system balanced. Plus they reheat easily for delicious leftovers.

Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients

4 bell peppers

1 lb ground turkey

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion- chopped

1 cup mushrooms- sliced

1 zucchini- chopped

1 cup fresh spinach

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes- drained

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp garlic pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Cut off the tops of the peppers and remove the seeds inside. Finely chop the pepper tops to cook with the rest of the vegetables. Wrap the peppers in aluminum foil and place in a baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from heat.

In a skillet over medium heat add 1 Tbsp of the oil and cook the turkey until evenly brown. Set aside. Heat remaining oil in the same skillet. Cook the cut up vegetables and spinach until tender (approx 5-8 minutes). Return turkey to the skillet.

Mix in diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and all the seasonings. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Fill the 4 peppers with the mixture. Return to the oven and cook an additional 15 minutes. Dinner is served!

