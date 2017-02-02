Healthy guacamole and baked chips recipe

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - What's the dish that goes first at any party? Chips & guac. This recipe will let you and your guests snack guilt-free!

Guacamole

(Photo: POND5)

Ingredients:

6 avocados, diced

1 large tomato, diced

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 cup cilantro leaves (substitute parsley for non-cilantro fans)

Directions:

Halve the avocados and remove the pits, Cut them in a dice inside the skin, then scoop out the dices using a spoon into a large bowl. Add the diced tomatoes, jalapeno, minced garlic, lime juice, salt, and cumin. Stir gently to combine. Fold in fresh cilantro or parsley.

Baked Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

(Photo: POND5)

Ingredients:

3 sweet potatoes, peeled

1.5 teaspoon cumin

.5 teaspoon sugar

.5 teaspoon chili powder

.5 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice the sweet potatoes very thinly using a mandoline. Spray two baking sheets with cooking spray. Arrange potato slices in a single layer. Coat with cooking spray. Bake for 7 minutes, or until barely starting to brown. Flip each slice over and bake an additional 7-10 minutes. Transfer finished slices to a bowl and repeat with remaining slices, if necessary. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the cumin, sugar, chili powder, and salt. Poor the spice mixture over the baked chips and toss well.

This article is sponsored by Walmart.

Guacamole recipe adapted from The Pioneer Woman and sweet potato chips recipe from prevention.com.

For more great recipes, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter!

(© 2017 WUSA)