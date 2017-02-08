Healthy and Whole 30 approved almond butter smoothie recipe

Chocolate banana smoothie with chia seed. (Photo: Lilechka75)

Whole 30 may be one of the biggest lifestyle and health food trends in the world right now, and it's not just a diet! Our digital girl, Madeline Cuddihy is currently doing the "The Whole 30 Challenge" and her favorite part is that it incorporates all levels of people looking to make a few changes, or looking to drastically "perform" while eliminating several different foods. If you're on the diet right now, or are interested in pursuing it check out this delicious approved recipe from Madeline - (it's also great if you're trying to make a healthy swap in your day!)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tbsp of Justin's Almond Butter

1 1/2 cups of unsweetened Silk Vanilla Almond Milk

1 frozen banana, sliced

1/2 tbsp of unsweetened coconut shreds

chia seeds (optional)

Directions:

Place ingredients in a high speed blender or Magic Bullet for best results and blend for 1 minute

Coloring should be a tan or very light brown depending on how much milk or almond butter is used.

**Tip: The frozen bananas stick to the bottom of the blender so be sure to stir the smoothie to smoothly blend all the items.

Enjoy!

