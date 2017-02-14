Grilled salmon with Pomodoro sauce recipe

Grilled salmon (Photo: jaroszpilewski)

Looking for a great meal to cook your loved one? Here’s a delicious recipe from Carmine’s Restaurant for a tasty Pomodoro sauce to serve over grilled salmon. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

8 cloves garlic, sliced

7 fresh basil leaves sliced

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

¼ cup dry white wine

One 20-ounce can Italian plum tomatoes, drained

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, reduce the heat, add the garlic and cook, stirring, about 1 minute or until golden brown. Add basil, bay leaf, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Raise the heat to high, add the wine and cook 10 seconds until wine is well mixed.

Add tomatoes using wooden spoon and break tomatoes as you cook. Bring sauce to a boil, reduce heat slightly and simmer until liquid reduces by half. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve over grilled salmon.

