Grilled rockfish with German potato salad recipe

Grilled Rockfish with German Potato Salad

As Markette says, you never feel guilty about fish for dinner. But if you're someone with less experience in the kitchen than José Andrés, this is a great, easy way to prepare fish for your whole family.

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients :

4 Rockfish fillets

German Potato Salad (see below)

Mojo Americana (see below)

Extra virgin olive oil (for garnish)

Maldon sea salt (for garnish)

Instructions :

Preheat grill. Place fillets on the grill, skin side down, and cook until the skin is crispy. Carefully flip the fillets and cook until the meat is flaky and tender, about 15 minutes total. Serve grilled rockfish alongside German potato salad, and top with a few spoonfuls of Mojo Americana. Drizzle the fish with a little extra virgin olive oil and a few flakes of Maldon sea salt, and serve.

German Potato Salad

2 pounds peewee or baby potatoes

¼ Spanish onion, julienned

2 stems curly parsley, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons water from boiled potatoes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar

¼ cup whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender and drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the boiling water for the dressing. Allow the potatoes to cool for 5-10 minutes, and then cut them in half. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl, and toss with the warm potatoes. The potatoes can be boiled ahead of time and left at room temperature. When ready to serve, toss with the rest of the ingredients.

Mojo Americana

½ cup parsley, destemmed

⅛ cup chervil, destemmed

¼ cup fennel fronds

2 cloves garlic, blanched

½ teaspoon coriander seeds, toasted

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

⅜ cup sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Place all ingredients except sherry vinegar and kosher salt into a blender and puree until smooth. With the blender on slow, add the sherry vinegar and kosher salt and mix just until incorporated. Set aside until ready to use. You can even watch a cooking demonstration of this dish here!

