Italian Pizzelles with Anise recipe

Pizzelle are traditional Italian waffle cookies made from flour, eggs, sugar, butter or vegetable oil, and flavoring. Former state Senator turned food blogger, Capri S. Cafaro shares her recipe, and they're just like "Grandma used to make".

Grandma Silvestri’s Anise Pizzelles

Ingredients

6 eggs

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 cup margarine

1 tablespoon of anise oil OR 2 tablespoons of anise extract

3 ½ cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

Directions

Combine eggs and sugar in mixer Melt and cool margarine then stir into egg/sugar mix Gradually add flower and baking powder until dough is gooey Spray pre heated pizzelle iron with non stick cooking spray Drop dough in middle of iron with a spoon and close iron Wait roughly 90 second and gently remove cookie with a flat spatula Cookies should be slightly crisp

