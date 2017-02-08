GRAMMY Predictions wtih Tommy McFly and Great Day Washington!

The much-anticipated 59th Annual Grammy Awards are this weekend, and fans are beginning to speculate as to who the big winners will be.

We spoke with Tommy McFly, host of The Tommy Show on 94.7 Fresh fm, about who he thinks will take home the statues this year. And our hosts Markette, Chris and Meaghan couldn’t help but weigh in as well.

Here’s how they think Sunday is going to go down:

Record of the Year

Hello, Adele >> Tommy, Chris AND Markette’s pick: “Of all that are all nominated, I’ve got to pick Adele. It was a huge year of her return and the Grammys love her!” -Markette

Formation, Beyoncé

7 Years, Lukas Graham >> Meaghan’s pick

Work, Rihanna ft. Drake

Stressed out, Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé >> Tommy, Chris AND Markette’s pick: “This one is a strong one to beat. It’s Beyoncé’s turn!” -Chris

Purpose, Justin Bieber >> Meaghan’s pick

Views, Drake

A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year (awarded to the writers)

Hello, Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) >> Markette’s pick

I Took a Pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner) >> Chris’s pick

Love Yourself, Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber) >> Tommy AND Meaghan’s pick: “The Biebs and Ed Sheeran have been red (as well as bleach blonde) hot the past year!” -Meaghan

7 Years, Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp,

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers >> Tommy AND Meaghan’s pick: “Unsure if they are going to win, but I absolutely LOVE them. They've had an incredible year.” -Tommy

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris >> Chris AND Markette’s pick

Anderson Paak

