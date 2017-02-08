WUSA
GRAMMY Predictions wtih Tommy McFly and Great Day Washington!

Wesley Young , WUSA 2:42 PM. EST February 08, 2017

The much-anticipated 59th Annual Grammy Awards are this weekend, and fans are beginning to speculate as to who the big winners will be. 
 
We spoke with Tommy McFly, host of The Tommy Show on 94.7 Fresh fm, about who he thinks will take home the statues this year. And our hosts Markette, Chris and Meaghan couldn’t help but weigh in as well. 
 
Here’s how they think Sunday is going to go down: 
 
Record of the Year 
Hello, Adele >> Tommy, Chris AND Markette’s pick: “Of all that are all nominated, I’ve got to pick Adele. It was a huge year of her return and the Grammys love her!” -Markette
 
Formation, Beyoncé
 
7 Years, Lukas Graham >> Meaghan’s pick
 
Work, Rihanna ft. Drake
 
Stressed out, Twenty One Pilots
 
Album of the Year
25, Adele
 
Lemonade, Beyoncé >> Tommy, Chris AND Markette’s pick: “This one is a strong one to beat.  It’s Beyoncé’s turn!” -Chris
 
Purpose, Justin Bieber >> Meaghan’s pick
 
Views, Drake
 
A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
 
Song of the Year (awarded to the writers)
Hello, Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) >> Markette’s pick
 
I Took a Pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner) >> Chris’s pick
 
Love Yourself, Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber) >> Tommy AND Meaghan’s pick: “The Biebs and Ed Sheeran have been red (as well as bleach blonde) hot the past year!” -Meaghan
 
 7 Years, Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp,
 
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
 
The Chainsmokers >> Tommy AND Meaghan’s pick: “Unsure if they are going to win, but I absolutely LOVE them.  They've had an incredible year.” -Tommy
 
Chance the Rapper
 
Maren Morris >> Chris AND Markette’s pick
 
Anderson Paak
Markette also got the inside scoop from Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of the Grammy Awards, about what viewers can expect from this year’s ceremony. Read that interview herehttp://on.wusa9.com/2kOWGKx
 
 
Well, what do you think? What was your favorite song or album of the year? Be sure to follow @greatdaywash and @WUSA9 on twitter to follow along during the awards Sunday night! 
 

