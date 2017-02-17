This weekend is going to have spring like weather, in February! It's the perfect time to bust out the grill while you can with some gourmet goat burgers. This recipe comes to us from a local Loudoun County farmer. Andrew Crush owns Spring House Farm where you can get fresh ground goat meat and much, much more.
Ingredients
Stacy's Extremely Easy Tzatziki Sauce
2 cucumbers, peeled & de-seeded
16 oz plain yogurt
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1-2 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped
1 tsp lemon juice
Spring Hill Farm Goat Burger
1 lb ground goat meat
Directions
Drain yogurt
After yogurt has drained combine all tzatziki sauce ingredients and cool in fridge while you fire up the grill
Make goat ground goat meat into 4 patties, make thumb indent to allow for even cooking
Grill to perfection and top it with tzatziki sauce
