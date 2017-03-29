Chocolate espresso meringues (Photo: Lilechka75)

Wow these couldn’t sound more amazing. And the fact that they’re gluten free only makes us love them more. Here’s what you’ll need to make these tasty treats, and feel like you’re on the Great British Baking Show yourself:

Ingredients :

2 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon instant espresso powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch cream of tartar

½ cup sugar

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled to room temperature

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 200° F.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites with the vanilla, espresso powder, salt, and cream of tartar on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Very gradually (1 tablespoon at a time) beat in the sugar; increase mixer speed to high and beat until the mixture holds glossy peaks.

3. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the mixture onto parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart.

4. Bake until dry, crisp, and firm, about 2 hours. (The meringues are done when they release easily from the parchment.)

5. Turn off the oven, prop open the door about ½ inch (use the handle of a wooden spoon), and let the meringues sit inside for 1 hour. Slide the parchment (with the meringues on top) onto racks and let cool completely.

6. Peel the meringues off the parchment, then dip the bottom of each into the chocolate, allowing any excess to drip off. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets and refrigerate just until the chocolate is set, 25 to 30 minutes. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Let us know how these turn out, and please bring a few by the WUSA9 station when you do. Thanks Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez for the recipe!

© 2017 WUSA-TV