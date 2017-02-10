Give more than just flowers on Valentine's Day with these unique gifts

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Nothing says "I Heart You" like Valentine's Day! If you can only think of flowers to give for Valentine's Day, check out these unique gifts from Lifestyle Expert Ashley Joy! You can see more at Life by Ashley Joy, www.LifebyAshleyJoy.com

Chamilia

The Chamilia ID Bangles are the perfect gift for the girl who loves mother nature just as much as she loves fashion. The ID bangles come in more than 40 different expressions of love and inspiration, and made of 100% recycled Sterling silver.

www.Chamilia.com $49

London's Pedisoaks

If your Valentine has sore feet, a gift set from London's Pedisoak will be perfect for them. This luxury foot care line is created with all natural products that soothe and moisturize even the most tired toes.

www.LondonsPedisoaks.com $45

Olivia Macaron

For the sweetheart with the sweet tooth, Olivia Macaron flavors range from blueberry cheesecake, pistachio, fruity pebbles, blood orange, rose, and wedding almond.

www.oliviamacaron.com

Lush USA

For the pampered sweetheart, Lush USA offers fun new soaps for the holiday that include Lovestruck, LoveSpell, and Two Hearts Beating as One.

www.lushusa.com

The Chocolate House DC

For the fancy sweetheart, truffles are all the rage! Gift boxes range from $5 to $50

www.thechocolatehousedc.com

Swarovski

ID bangles from Swarovski are handcrafted in the USA in 100% sterling silver. The personalized messages on the bangles will endure for a lifetime and make a much stronger statement than a greeting card.

www.swarovski.com

Gift suggestions and descriptions provided by Ashley Joy, www.LifebyAshleyJoy.com

(© 2017 WUSA)