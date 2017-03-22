Gingered sweet potato salad (Photo: zia_shusha, Idijatullina Veronika)

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to eat like a professional athlete? Well we heard from SuperFd Catering about their new cookbook, Cooking with the Caps, about just that! Here’s just one of the fantastic recipes you can find in the cookbook – which all proceeds from go to benefit D.C. Central Kitchen!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients :

1 large sweet potato

1 lime

½ lemon

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 oranges, peeled and cut into segments

½ red onion, shaved thin

1 ½ tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

½ cup avocado or grapeseed oil

5 basil leaves, torn into pieces

4 sprigs cilantro, rough chopped

2 sprigs mint, leaves torn

2 handfuls baby arugula

Sea salt to taste (and add cayenne – if you dare!)

Instructions :

Shred or dice the sweet potato and place in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Juice the lime and ½ lemon over the sweet potato. Add the vinegar, ginger, and onions. Season well with salt.

Refrigerate the sweet potato mixture and allow to marinate for at least four to 24 hours. Note: the thicker you cut the sweet potato, the longer it will take to soften in the marinade. The raw, starchy flavor dissipates when the sweet potato is ready.

Next, transfer the sweet potato mixture to a bigger bowl and stir oil in a steady stream. Taste the dish for balance; it should not be too acidic. If needed, add more oil. Prep your herbs at the last second and add those with the arugula and orange segments. Season with sea salt and add cayenne pepper if you like a kick and a little extra anti-inflammatory effect.

To take this nutritious snack through the roof, add 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric and 2 twists of freshly ground black pepper to the sweet potato and citrus while marinating.

This salad is an extremely nutrient-dense side item to your lunch or dinner. Try it with curry grilled chicken breasts, spinach and cranberry chutney!

You can even catch a cooking demonstration of this tasty dish here!

