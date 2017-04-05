Get moving for National Walking Day

The first Wednesday in April is National Walking Day. The American Heart Association sponsors this day to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk. Wear your sneakers (or take them with you) to work, and at some point in the day, you are encouraged to take a 30-minute walk.

Here are some great ways to make that 30-minutes more enjoyable:

Wear comfortable clothes.

Take a friend to pass the time.

Make sure to stretch those muscles.

Dring plenty of water.

Move your arms, too.

Make sure you have good posture.

Take thirty minutes out of your day to go for a walk and use #NationalWalkingDay to post on social media.

As part of American Heart Association’s efforts to promote healthy living, National Walking Day was started in 2007. For more information visit www.heart.org.

