WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: The Georgetown Waterfront and Potomac River is seen from The Kennedy Center rooftop prior to Debbie Allen's "Freeze Frame" Debut on October 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images) (Photo: Leigh Vogel, 2016 Leigh Vogel)

Well it's about time. Our beloved Georgetown is getting a facelift! The architecture team James Corner Field Operations has announced that starting in 2018 they will start to renovate the boat locks and canal (which has been closed since 2010) and being work on a "lively center for social gatherings, a continuous link for recreation and contemplation, a connector of neighborhoods and networks, and a model for urban livability and human health and wellbeing.”

Currently the plan is still in it's beginning stages while the teams look "to improve the park’s unique stone structures, locks, towpath, plazas and street crossings to maximize the park’s immense educational, recreational, and aesthetic potential,"said the Georgetown Heritage group.

However, whatever happens - it's going to be awesome to have another super instagrammable spot in DC!

