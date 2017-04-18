GDW team wine picks

Wine tasting (Photo: kieferpix)

It is Wine Week here on Great Day, so our office is abuzz with everyone’s go to wine picks. Perhaps you can read into each of our personalities based on our wine picks below, but we’ll leave that up to you.

Markette Sheppard: “I LOVE the elusive taste of a sparkling red. And my absolute favorite is Lambrusco. It can be tough to find, but if you can, order it! You won’t regret it!”

Meaghan Mooney: “Definitely all of them. Seriously. But I prefer a fine Italian wine, like a Tuscano, when I’m feeling picky.”

Chris Leary: “I’m pretty easy-going when it comes to wine selection, but a Cabernet from Napa or Sonoma definitely tops the list.”

Wendy Bailey: “Woop Woop Shiraz – Australian Wine that’s affordable that I found during March Madness once and thought the name was fun for a Basketball party I was having – – and this Red Head drinks only Red!!!”

Renee Peace-Carr: ““So I’m the resident Frenchie in the office, and I just adore when le Beaujolais nouveau est arrive. I’m taken back to my days studying abroad in Dijon, France. Ç'est vraiment magnifique!”

Thomas James: “I’ve really stopped drinking wine lately. Call me when you do a beer list!”

Blair Wheeler: “I only ever drink reds, never been a fan of white wines. I’ll always say yes to a Cabernet, especially from 14 Hands.”

Nayada Cowherd: “My number 1 go-to is always a glass of Chardonnay. I also really love Jam Jar’s sweet red, and I don’t even like red wines usually. And of course if there’s cause for celebration, Prosecco.”

Dave Scarnato: “I always prefer a sweeter taste, both for wine and beer, too. A glass of Riesling or Red Cat and I’m happy. And everything from Hauser Estate Winery in PA is great, too.”

Madeline Cuddihy: “Rosé all day, my friends. And my absolute fave is Whispering Angel Rosé, can’t go wrong.”

Wesley Young: “I’m a college student on a budget, so I go straight for those really big bottles of Barefoot Riesling that are like $10 at Giant. Always.”

How about you? What is your go-to wine selection? Let us know on Twitter @greatdaywash!

