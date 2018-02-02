Raw Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (Photo: bhofack2, brent Hofacker)

February is American Heart Month and we have a tasty garlic apple cider vinaigrette recipe from Jaime Coffey Martinez, owner and founder of Nutrition CPR and registered dietitian.

The garlic apple cider vinaigrette recipe is heart healthy for not one but two reasons:

Apple cider vinegar lowers cholesterol and blood pressure as well as numerous other health benefits Jaime says. Garlic contains a compound named allicin, which improves blood pressure and lowers LDL cholesterol.

So here is Jaime’s recipe:

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar

1-2 tablespoons raw honey, as needed for sweetness

1/3 cup avocado oil

Himalayan salt and cracked pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a mason jar, then seal and shake until the honey dissolves and the ingredients are combined.

Adjust flavor to taste, if necessary with more or less honey.

