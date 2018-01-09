Gareth's red velvet cupcakes

Gareth Bennett an 11-year-old from Gaithersburg, Maryland recently competed on the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship". Here is his red velvet cupcake recipe. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 3 cups white sugar
- 6 eggs
- 1 ounce red food coloring
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch pans (or line cupcake pans with muffin cups).
- In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter with sugar. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix food coloring with cocoa and add to mixture.
- Add flour alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and salt.
- Mix baking soda with vinegar, and gently stir into mixture. Be careful not to over mix.
- Divide batter into three prepared 8 inch round pans (or cupcake pans). Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Allow to cool.
