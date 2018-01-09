WUSA
Close

Gareth's red velvet cupcakes

11 year-old Gareth Bennett from Gaithersburg stops by Great Day Washington before he competes in the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Blair Wheeler, WUSA 1:12 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Gareth Bennett an 11-year-old from Gaithersburg, Maryland recently competed on the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship". Here is his red velvet cupcake recipe. Enjoy! 

 

Ingredients

  •               1 cup butter, softened
  •               3 cups white sugar
  •               6 eggs
  •               1 ounce red food coloring
  •               3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  •               3 cups all-purpose flour
  •               1 cup buttermilk
  •               1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  •               1/2 teaspoon salt
  •               1 teaspoon baking soda
  •               1 tablespoon white vinegar

 

Directions

  •               Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch pans (or line cupcake pans with muffin cups).
  •               In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter with sugar. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix food coloring with cocoa and add to mixture.
  •               Add flour alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and salt.
  •               Mix baking soda with vinegar, and gently stir into mixture. Be careful not to over mix.
  •               Divide batter into three prepared 8 inch round pans (or cupcake pans). Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

Want more recipes tips? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9. 

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories