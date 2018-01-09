Gareth's red velvet cupcakes

Three red velvet cupcakes on a white plate (Photo: StephanieFrey, © 2010 Stephanie Frey Photography)

Gareth Bennett an 11-year-old from Gaithersburg, Maryland recently competed on the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship". Here is his red velvet cupcake recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups white sugar

6 eggs

1 ounce red food coloring

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch pans (or line cupcake pans with muffin cups).

In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter with sugar. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix food coloring with cocoa and add to mixture.

Add flour alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and salt.

Mix baking soda with vinegar, and gently stir into mixture. Be careful not to over mix.

Divide batter into three prepared 8 inch round pans (or cupcake pans). Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

© 2018 WUSA-TV