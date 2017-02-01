WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Want to get game-ready quickly? These tricks are sure to score with your guests!

Take store-bought wings to the next level

.

(Photo: POND5)

Walmart offers a wide variety of chicken wings you can get in the frozen food aisle. While they're baking in the oven, you can prepare this Honey-Sriracha wing sauce!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup Sriracha sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

juice of 1/2 lime

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together. Pour half the sauce into another bowl. When the wings are done baking, dunk half of them in the sauce, and leave the other half plain (for guests who like their sauce on the side).

Turn your dessert into a party favor

.

(Photo: Walmart)

What's better than a brownie? A brownie in the shape of a football!

Directions:

Buy your favorite brownie mix in the baking ingredients aisle of Walmart. Bake according to package instructions. When they're completely cool, cut them using football-shaped cookie cutters (you can find these in the same aisle). Add laces using white decorating icing. Touchdown!

Make mac 'n cheese muffins

(Photo: Walmart)

Take your favorite boxed version, and transform it in a muffin tin!

Directions:

Cook any kind of boxed macaroni and cheese you like. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Once the macaroni and cheese is done, spoon it into the muffin cups. Top each with an extra sprinkling of your favorite cheese and Panko bread crumbs. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a platter. Top with chives for added freshness!

