Gaithersburg boy competes on national cooking show

Contestant Gareth Bennett prepares his cookie cake dish in the main heat challenge, as seen on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship Season 4 (Photo: Zack Smith, © 2017, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Gareth Bennett, an 11-year-old from Gaithersburg, Maryland was a contestant on Food Network's season four of "Kids Baking Championship".

Bennett got his start baking when he was about 4 or 5-years-old and his mom finally let him help bake Christmas cookies. Bennett says his mom taught him a lot of recipes but when he really wants to figure something out he just Googles it!

Bennett shared out to properly ice his very own red velvet cupcakes. But baking isn't Bennett's only skill he also plays hockey and soccer here in the Maryland area. He says the competitiveness from sports helped him in the the "Kids Baking Championship".

Bennett wasn't the only Maryland native on the show, 11-year-old Michael Platt from Bowie, Maryland also was a contestant.

"All the contestants were really, really nice. And it was a lot fun meeting people who liked to bake like me and meeting people from all over the country." Bennett said.

And when it comes to the judges, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, Bennett says they were both really nice, supportive and gave good critiques.

