Fried cheese McMuellers for National Cheese Day

What the heck is a Fried Cheese McMuller? In celebration of National Cheese Day, Johnna French shares this quick and easy way to cook up your favorite cheese.

They make the perfect tasty snack for family or friends!

Ingredients:

• 1 cup flour, sifted

• 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1 Tbsp. Minerva Dairy Amish Roll Butter

• 6 oz. cheese curds

• 2 oz. cornflakes

• Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

In a small bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add eggs, milk and butter. Beat well. Coat cheese curd with batter and roll in cornflake crumbs. Heat a wok or electric frying pan and vegetable oil to 400°F. Drop cheese curds in and fry until golden brown.

Serve with honey, mustard, sweet and sour sauce or plain.

