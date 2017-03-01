Fresh blueberry and rasperberry tart recipe

Summer berry tart with custard cream. Courtesy: Thinkstock (Photo: Olha_Afanasieva)

This fresh blueberry raspberry tart recipe from Chef Heidi Vukov blends the comfort of down home southern cooking and the classic country flavors of France. It's just one of the delicious recipes that can be found in her cookbook Bonjour Ya'll

Makes 1 9-inch Tart

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Bake Time: 50 Minutes

Ingredients:

For the Pastry:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

6 ounces butter

2 tablespoons lemon juice

For the topping:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

5 cups fresh blueberries, divided

For the assembly:

½ cup fresh raspberries

Confectioners’ sugar

Real whipped cream

Directions:

For the pastry:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

2. Mix flour, sugar and butter with pastry blender. When mixture is coarse, sprinkle with lemon juice. Mold with hands until it forms dough.

3. Press into 9-inch spring form pan.

For the topping:

Mix flour, sugar, cinnamon, and 4 ½ cups of blueberries together in a separate bowl.

For the assembly:

1. Spread topping evenly over the pastry bottom.

2. Bake approximately 50 minutes, until bubbly.

3. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining ½ cup blueberries and raspberries. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar when cool, and serve with a dollop of real whipped cream.

