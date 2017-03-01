Fresh blueberry and rasperberry tart recipe

This fresh blueberry raspberry tart recipe from Chef Heidi Vukov blends the comfort of down home southern cooking and the classic country flavors of France. It's just one of the delicious recipes that can be found in her cookbook Bonjour Ya'll .
Makes 1 9-inch Tart
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Bake Time: 50 Minutes
Ingredients:
For the Pastry:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup sugar
6 ounces butter
2 tablespoons lemon juice
For the topping:
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
5 cups fresh blueberries, divided
For the assembly:
½ cup fresh raspberries
Confectioners’ sugar
Real whipped cream
Directions:
For the pastry:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
2. Mix flour, sugar and butter with pastry blender. When mixture is coarse, sprinkle with lemon juice. Mold with hands until it forms dough.
3. Press into 9-inch spring form pan.
For the topping:
Mix flour, sugar, cinnamon, and 4 ½ cups of blueberries together in a separate bowl.
For the assembly:
1. Spread topping evenly over the pastry bottom.
2. Bake approximately 50 minutes, until bubbly.
3. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining ½ cup blueberries and raspberries. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar when cool, and serve with a dollop of real whipped cream.
Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs