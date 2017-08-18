Free things to do in the DMV this weekend: August 18-21

There's always super fun free events happening around the DMV, but it's hard to know about all of them! Luckily, every week we compile a list of the best free events in DC, Maryland, and Virginia!

Boardwalk nights

Spend the night in Alexandria, VA for their exciting boardwalk night! This free festival features live performances from musicians like Rachel Schmidt, Superwaxx, and many more! It has everything you can imagine- from carnival games, street performers, to acrobats! It's a fantasy event for all ages. This is the last one of the summer, so bring all your friends and family! Check it out at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, from 7pm-12am.

Free comedy night

If you're in the mood for some laughs, head over to the Chinese Disco in Georgetown! Although is is neither Chinese nor a disco, it's a bar that hosts a free stand up comedy show! Come out at 8pm on Friday and see some great local talent!

Outdoor movie screening

If you just want to relax with your kids, take them to an outdoor screening of The Lego Batman movie. It's at the AFI Silver Theater plaza in Silver Spring, MD. Bring a picnic blanket and some snacks

