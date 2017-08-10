WUSA
Close

Free things to do in the DMV this weekend: August 11-13

Caroline Cianci, WUSA 12:34 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

It can be difficult to have a fun time in DC while on a budget. Luckily, we have compiled a list of free events that are perfect for the whole family this weekend! 

Capital River Waterfront Market


(Source: Washingtonian)

At the breathtaking Capital River Waterfront, there will be a fresh farmer's market on Sunday from 10 am- 2 pm. You can find locally sourced vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, bread, and even beer! The market is sponsored by FRESHFARM, a non-profit that promotes sustainable agriculture!

Meditation Class

Looking for some R&R? Meditation can be extremely useful to help clear your mind and relax your body. The Rollins Congressional Club in Rockville, MD is offering a free meditation class on Sunday, from 7:30 am - 9 am. Bring a friend and get your zen on!

Free bowling

(Source: Mociaps)

It's National Bowling Day on Saturday, the 12th! Bowlmor Bethesda is giving away a free game of bowling to anyone who downloads the "Bowlmojis" app! Bring your A-game and challenge your friends to see who can get the least amount of gutter balls!

Want more articles like this?  Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories