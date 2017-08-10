Free things to do in the DMV this weekend: August 11-13

Airmen can enjoy out of this world bowling at the base bowling alley during Cosmic Bowling on Fridays and Saturdays. (Air Force Photo/Christina Udas) (Photo: Christina Udas)

It can be difficult to have a fun time in DC while on a budget. Luckily, we have compiled a list of free events that are perfect for the whole family this weekend!

At the breathtaking Capital River Waterfront, there will be a fresh farmer's market on Sunday from 10 am- 2 pm. You can find locally sourced vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, bread, and even beer! The market is sponsored by FRESHFARM, a non-profit that promotes sustainable agriculture!

Looking for some R&R? Meditation can be extremely useful to help clear your mind and relax your body. The Rollins Congressional Club in Rockville, MD is offering a free meditation class on Sunday, from 7:30 am - 9 am. Bring a friend and get your zen on!

It's National Bowling Day on Saturday, the 12th! Bowlmor Bethesda is giving away a free game of bowling to anyone who downloads the "Bowlmojis" app! Bring your A-game and challenge your friends to see who can get the least amount of gutter balls!

