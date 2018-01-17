Female Entrepreneurs: 5 Tips to juggle family and business

Businesswomen Teamwork Together Professional Occupation Concept (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd)

Women are launching businesses 1.5 times faster than men but some, especially mothers, struggle to juggle their family and their business.

Randi Zinn is a mother of 2, the founder of Beyond Mom and author of the new book Going Beyond Mom: How to Activate Your Mind, Body & Business After Baby

Moms that have that entrepreneurial spirit are many times held back because they suffer from 'Mom Guilt" . Randi says "We have to find time to fuel ourselves and find it's worth. We have to be a well-oiled machine to be a mom and create something else. "

Randi has 5 top tips to help you fuel your passion while juggling many hats.

Fuel yourself with good stuff.

To be an entrepreneur, you must be a like a well-oiled human machine! Fuel yourself with good food, good people, good ideas, and anything that keeps you feeling vibrant and creative. Invest in yourself as you are the key to your success.

Move your body

Move your body- an open and strong body results in a sharp and flexible mind! We all know those times when we feel stuck, but if we step outside and take a walk, we have a shift of perspective. So always start with the body.

Be sure to take personal time!

Take personal time that is purely about being inspired (and not about your business idea). Giving yourself downtime in a way that fills you with good vibes translates to great ideas and direction for your work goals. When we are a mom and an entrepreneur we think we have to dedicate our time to our families or our business but there's a whole other level in between which is 'What lights me up?" Do you love music? Do you love sports? Whatever it is that makes you happy... go do it! By doing that, you open up new ways of thinking and your business and what you are trying to create will reap the benefits of that!

Develop a strong and supportive community!

Surround yourself with people who inspire you! This is not the same as networking - networking feels very targeted and goal-oriented. Simply surround yourself with people that rend you of what's possible, regardless of their industry.

Keep your priorities as top priority.

As women we can feel like our personal priorities need to be swept under the rug to be successful. There is a new wave of women who believe and live the opposite. Success can happen while being present with what matters most to us (kids, friends, self-care etc.)

There is an organization in the DC region called Awesome Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) that provides networking and support opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

© 2018 WUSA-TV