Family fun at Arena Stage Community Day and Costume Sale

Enjoy music, performances and entertainment from voices that have shaped American culture, including the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. at Arena Stage's Community Day Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 12pm - 6pm. For more info: Call 202-488-3300 or visit

WUSA 12:42 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

