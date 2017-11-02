Enjoy 60% off flooring materials with 50 Floor

The experts at 50 Floor make flooring convenient from start to finish. Enjoy 60% off all flooring materials when you install new floors through the month of November. For more information, call 1-877-50Floor or go to www.50Floor.com

WUSA 12:03 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories