The J.J. Smith’s Fat Flush Soup is the perfect option after a detox to aid in the transition back to whole foods. The soup is not only packed with delicious vegetables including spinach, carrots, sweet potatoes and tomatoes, these vegetables are also nutritional powerhouses packed with antioxidants and fiber. You can enjoy the comforting and delicious soup while flushing out fat, detoxing and adding needed nutrients to your body. The best part? It’s super easy to make!

This is the JJ Smith Fat Flush Soup:

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1" cubes

3 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of Kosher or sea salt, more or less to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 bay leaf

2 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed (optional, navy beans)

4 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes (no salt added), *this is an optional ingredient

4 cups baby spinach, loosely packed

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, optional, for serving (1/2 teaspoon per serving)

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients, except spinach and olive oil, to the slow cooker.

2. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours, or until the vegetables are tender.

3. Add spinach, stir and continue cooking just until wilted, approximately 5 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!



Tip: If you prefer a thicker soup, after 5 hours of cooking, simply remove 1 cup of soup, along with ingredients, mash ingredients with a fork, return to the slow cooker, stir and continue cooking 1 to 3 hours. When serving, drizzle a little (optional) olive oil over each bowl of soup.



Note: Olive oil helps the body absorb nutrients more efficiently and supports a healthy digestive system

