Senior couple on a ride in amusement park (Photo: Halfpoint)

The end of the summer may be just around the corner, but that shouldn't stop you from finishing the summer on a high note! Take your partner on a special date to celebrate the final days of one season and the start of another.

A view for two

Because we’re nearing the final weeks of outdoor dining season, take your girl or guy to the 'Top of the Gate' at the Watergate Hotel, where you'll find a stocked bar and lounge. Warning: the rooftop overlook might leave you breathless! 2650 Virginia Ave. NW

Rides, races & ribbons

The annual Maryland State Fair in Lutherville-Timonium this weekend will feature the standard American fair staples: amusement park rides, games, plenty of fried food and barnyard farm animals. This is a great date to go to with another couple or with the kids! Maryland State Fair and Timonium Fairgrounds

Couples' escape

Try out an escape room, the latest fad-activity that’s similar to a real-life version of the board game 'Clue.' Every room contains a code or puzzle that need solving before you can 'escape' and move on to the next one. Go to Escape Room Live in Old Town Alexandria so you can roam around and have a bite to eat at one of the several waterfront restaurants (if you escape, that is).

Want more articles like this? Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 WUSA-TV