The weather is unseasonably warm, so you should get out and enjoy it. Fire up the grill in February with this easy grilled chicken teriyaki recipe.
Ingredients:
4 organic, lean cut chicken breasts
1 bottle, teriyaki marinade
Pink Himalayan Salt, to taste
Optional: herbs and spices to add a little kick!
Directions:
Lightly salt your lean cut chicken breasts with in the morning before you leave for work.
Put salted, lean cut chicken breasts in large freezer bag with approximately 2 cups of Teriyaki marinade. Leave in fridge all day.
Fire up the grill when you get home to between 275-300 degrees Fahrenheit.
Take chicken out of the refrigerator and bag, place on grill and cook for about an hour. Just always make sure chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. I always recommend a digital thermometer.
