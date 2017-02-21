Chicken teriyaki kebabs with vegetables on black baking (Photo: kitsu03)

The weather is unseasonably warm, so you should get out and enjoy it. Fire up the grill in February with this easy grilled chicken teriyaki recipe.

Ingredients:

4 organic, lean cut chicken breasts

1 bottle, teriyaki marinade

Pink Himalayan Salt, to taste

Optional: herbs and spices to add a little kick!

Directions:

Lightly salt your lean cut chicken breasts with in the morning before you leave for work.

Put salted, lean cut chicken breasts in large freezer bag with approximately 2 cups of Teriyaki marinade. Leave in fridge all day.

Fire up the grill when you get home to between 275-300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Take chicken out of the refrigerator and bag, place on grill and cook for about an hour. Just always make sure chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. I always recommend a digital thermometer.

