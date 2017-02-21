WUSA
Close

Easy grilled chicken teriyaki recipe

Blair Wheeler, WUSA 2:43 PM. EST February 21, 2017

The weather is unseasonably warm, so you should get out and enjoy it. Fire up the grill in February with this easy grilled chicken teriyaki recipe. 

Ingredients: 

4 organic, lean cut chicken breasts

1 bottle, teriyaki marinade 

Pink Himalayan Salt, to taste

Optional: herbs and spices to add a little kick! 

 

Directions: 

Lightly salt your lean cut chicken breasts with in the morning before you leave for work.

Put salted, lean cut chicken breasts in large freezer bag with approximately 2 cups of Teriyaki marinade. Leave in fridge all day. 

Fire up the grill when you get home to between 275-300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Take chicken out of the refrigerator and bag, place on grill and cook for about an hour. Just always make sure chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. I always recommend a digital thermometer. 

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more!Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories