Easy flowers to plant in your garden this season

Spring & summer means time to plant? Here's 5 easy plants that are must-haves this season.
1. Asters
Asters can thrive in full sunlight & don't need to be watered frequently.
2. Dahlias
Dahlias can thrive in very hot areas with light shade.
3. Petunias
Petunias are great for containers & will bloom all summer long if watered.
4. Cone-flowers
Coneflowers can survive during droughts and attract butterflies!
5. Gardenias
Gardenias will bloom all summer long & attract hummingbirds.
What are your summer gardening hacks?
