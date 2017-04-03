Easy flowers to plant in your garden this season

Bouquet of pink, violet and white aster over wooden background, top view (Photo: esokolovskaya, esokolovskaya)

Spring & summer means time to plant? Here's 5 easy plants that are must-haves this season.

1. Asters

Asters can thrive in full sunlight & don't need to be watered frequently.

2. Dahlias

Dahlias can thrive in very hot areas with light shade.

3. Petunias

Petunias are great for containers & will bloom all summer long if watered.

4. Cone-flowers

Coneflowers can survive during droughts and attract butterflies!

5. Gardenias

Gardenias will bloom all summer long & attract hummingbirds.

What are your summer gardening hacks?

