Easy bacon & cheddar superbowl appetizers recipe

Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeno Pinwheels

Ingredients

1 can of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls (or dough sheet, if you can find it)

1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese

1-2 Tbsp diced Jalapenos Coupons

5 slices crisp bacon, diced/crumbled

4 oz cream cheese, room temperature

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix cream cheese, bacon and jalapenos together in a small bowl and set aside.

Roll out crescent roll dough and lightly press seems together to form a sheet.

Layer ingredients evenly on the dough, reserving about 2 Tbsp of cheddar, and roll lengthwise.

Cut into 3/4" slices and place 2" apart on a foil lined cookie sheet. Top with reserved shredded cheddar, if desired.

Bake for 9-11 minutes, or until bread begins to brown.

Allow to cool slightly before plating and serving.

