Easy and heart healthy collard greens recipe

In need of some southern comfort food? Langston Bar & Grille treated us to some amazing collard greens in the Great Day kitchen, that anyone can make. Here’s what you’ll need:
Ingredients:
1 case collard greens, stemmed and sliced into 2 ½ inch bite size pieces
2 yellow peppers, small diced
2 red peppers, small diced
1 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup garlic powder
1 cup season all
2 onions, thin slice julienne
½ cup garlic, chopped
2 quarts water
2 quarts veggie stock
2 tablespoons crushed red pepper
1 ounce of liquid smoke (hickory)
Instructions:
In a large stock pot, vinegar, vegetable stock, water, liquid smoke and season all. Simmer for cook for 2 hours.
Add onions, garlic and garlic powder. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Add peppers, crushed peppers.
Simmer until done and taste. Adjust seasoning if needed.
Cool and store for the line. In 6 quarters containers with lid.
These will be a perfect dish to whip up as the weather gets a little colder, and you are wishing you were a little more south of the DMV.
Check out Langston Bar & Grille on Great Day Washington here: http://on.wusa9.com/2k80H8I
