Easy and heart healthy collard greens recipe

In need of some southern comfort food? Langston Bar & Grille treated us to some amazing collard greens in the Great Day kitchen, that anyone can make. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 case collard greens, stemmed and sliced into 2 ½ inch bite size pieces

2 yellow peppers, small diced

2 red peppers, small diced

1 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup garlic powder

1 cup season all

2 onions, thin slice julienne

½ cup garlic, chopped

2 quarts water

2 quarts veggie stock

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper

1 ounce of liquid smoke (hickory)

Instructions:

In a large stock pot, vinegar, vegetable stock, water, liquid smoke and season all. Simmer for cook for 2 hours.

Add onions, garlic and garlic powder. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add peppers, crushed peppers.

Simmer until done and taste. Adjust seasoning if needed.

Cool and store for the line. In 6 quarters containers with lid.

These will be a perfect dish to whip up as the weather gets a little colder, and you are wishing you were a little more south of the DMV.

Check out Langston Bar & Grille on Great Day Washington here: http://on.wusa9.com/2k80H8I

