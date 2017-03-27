Easter Seals scholarships for toddlers

There’s a small unassuming building on 13th street in northwest DC that holds a lot of learning and love. It’s the Easter Seals Child Development Center. I sat down with some of the kids and grown-ups to see what makes it tick.

Jill Chimka, Regional Director of Early Intervention Services at Easter Seals Serving DC | MD | VA, supports children and parents who need assistance managing the hurdle of raising a special needs child. Jill helps parents navigate the logistics of getting the special attention their kids need. She makes sure the children get the support they need and provides the teachers the tools they need to get these kids to where they need to be to acclimate to school then life.

I also talked to one of the parents that people like Jill help in the organization. Her name is Christine Robinson. Her daughter, Cailyn, is 2 years old, going on 3. Cailyn was born with a health complication that brought her into the world with an under developed heart.

Christine: “I was 22 weeks pregnant. I was going to get my sonogram to find out the sex of the baby, and they told me that her heart hadn’t developed all the way.”

This was not an east start for Cailyn.

Christine: “Because the left side of her heart wasn’t developed, (Cailyn would have to) go through a three stage surgery to try to get the right side of her heart to do the job of a full heart. She would have to have the first surgery between day one and day of life.”

Those are big decisions for a little lady who wasn’t even born yet. Cailyn made it through that surgery and three additional open heart surgeries. But the challenges didn’t stop there. Christine said that Cailyn had speech development problems.

Christine: She (Cailyn) had speech development problems, motor skills (challenges)…

Then Christine was referred to the Easter Seals Center. That’s where she met Jill.

Jill: Christine and Corey, who are Cailyn’s parents, came to visit in August. They had been referred to us through the Strong Start DC early intervention program… I gave them a tour of the center. I feel like within 10 minutes we both knew that this was going to be the perfect place for Cailyn.

Christine and Jill saw a real future for Cailyn at the center. Jill describes Cailyn’s reaction.

Jill: “She came into the room and was so excited to see all the toys. She zipped from place to place. She seemed like she was ready to go.”

Now that everybody was on board, there’s the matter of payment. These facilities take money to run and some of the parents don’t have the ability to pay. That’s where scholarships come in.

Jill: “Easter Seals is very fortunate to have corporate donors and individual doners who help us make up for shortfalls. One of the things they help us with is funding scholarships for our families who we know need a place here at Easter Seals but can’t afford tuition.”

If you see Cailyn in her room, mixing with all of here little two and three year old friends, you’d get a sense that she’s happy there. She even invited me to sit down, in her two year old way, to play ball with her. She can’t say much yet, but her mother spoke volumes when she gave me her perspective.

Christine: Things that seemed hard for me before… they’re not hard. Because I know that if my two year old daughter can go through all of these things, there’s nothing I can’t do.

