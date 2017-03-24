WUSA
DIY non-toxic lip balm

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 11:34 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

Looking to save some money and save your skin? try this amazing and easy recipe from blogger MamaInstincts
 
DIY Lip Balm:
 
Ingredients:
• Lip balm containers
• 1 tablespoon of organic cocoa
• 1 tablespoon of organic coconut oil
• 1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil
• Flavors (optional)
 
Directions:
To make this recipe you’ll need to use the double boiler method. Melt the butter, coconut oil and beeswax pastilles.
Once all the ingredients have melted, add the Vitamin E oil and flavoring.
Transfer to the lip balm containers. Once it hardens it’s really to use.

