DIY non-toxic lip balm

DIY Lip Balm:

Ingredients:

• Lip balm containers

• 1 tablespoon of organic cocoa

• 1 tablespoon of organic coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil

• Flavors (optional)

Directions:

To make this recipe you’ll need to use the double boiler method. Melt the butter, coconut oil and beeswax pastilles.

Once all the ingredients have melted, add the Vitamin E oil and flavoring.

Transfer to the lip balm containers. Once it hardens it’s really to use.

